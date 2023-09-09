Ministry of Education and Higher Education Hosts Huawei Seeds for the Future 2023 Qatar Week Finale

After a week-long endeavor, Huawei successfully concluded its first phase of the esteemed “Seeds for the Future” program, which was open to university students from the Middle East and Central Asia.

Huawei kicked off the first phase of the 2023 Seeds for the Future Program in Doha, Qatar, on September 3rd, 2023.

Around 175 students hailing from the Middle East and Central Asia (ME & CA) gathered in Qatar. Huawei’s Seeds for the Future program is the company’s flagship CSR program that aims to develop ICT talents globally.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education hosted the final ceremony of Huawei’s Seeds for the Future program 2023, honoring the winners of the first phase of the program at its headquarters on September 9.

Held under the patronage of Qatar’s Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), the regional event aims to develop local talent, share knowledge, increase the ICT sector awareness, and foster a digital community for young ICT talents.

The students participated in eight days of intensive training sessions and workshops in Qatar, which covered cutting-edge ICT technologies, scientific and technological leadership, discussions on global topics, Tech4Good group projects, etc.

Through learning and mutual exchange, participants gained a better understanding of 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud technologies, built more strengths for future growth, and improved their competitiveness in the job market. Students also visited the exhibition hall at Huawei’s headquarters in Qatar, the National Spectrum Monitoring Center at CRA, Mada Lab, the Education City, Lusail Stadium and a tour of Doha.

The 2023 edition of the competition witnessed the participation of students from elite universities representing 15 countries in the region, including Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Oman, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, and Kyrgyzstan.

Nine students from Pakistan, including Atiya Sarwar, Sher Khan, Ahmad Younas, Tayyab ur Rehman Rathore, Reema Memon, Zultaif Hassan, Aiza Irfan, Muhammad Farrukh Tahir, and Hamid Muzaffar Khan, participated in this year’s Seeds for the Future program, alongside their mentor Hamza Najam.

Throughout the week, the students participated in various workshops led by Huawei’s team as part of the Seeds for the Future program. These sessions encompassed intensive training in cutting-edge ICT technologies, fostering scientific and technological leadership, engaging in discussions on global issues, collaborating on Tech4Good group projects, and more.

The first phase of the Tech4Good regional competition, aimed at empowering and engaging the youth in driving positive change within their communities, was also held in parallel. P

Participating students presented their Tech4Good projects to the judges, and seven outstanding teams of 40 students were selected to move on to the second phase of the Tech4Good program, which will be held in Dubai, UAE, from 10-16 September 2023.

These teams represent Qatar, UAE, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan. Two tutors from Oman and Iraq were honored during the program for their leadership skills.

Two mentors, Ammar Khalid Mohammed Al-Siyabi from Oman and Zomurd Ahmed Alhamdani from Iraq were selected as favorites. Ammar was chosen for his strong leadership skills, unwavering belief in the vision, effective communication, and high energy.

Meanwhile, Zomurd was recognized for his resilience, quiet yet impactful leadership style, adept handling of complex situations, and his positive influence on the team’s dynamics.

Atiya and Ahmed from Team Pakistan were honored as the Social/Shining Stars within their respective teams and received awards from Huawei.

Alex Zhang, CEO of Huawei Technologies LLC, said,

Qatar has been a fabulous host for the first phase of the Middle East and Central Asia leg of the Seeds for the Future program and Tech4Good competition and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsor, Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) and all our valuable partners – Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar Tourism, Qatar Foundation, Vodafone, Aspire Zone and all other partners who made this event happen. We are confident this gathering was a milestone in nurturing ICT talent and harnessing the youth power to drive digital innovation and shape the sustainable future of the Middle East and Central Asia region.”

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Sciences and Technology and representative of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, stated,

Developing ICT learning and digital skills in the education field has become an integral part of strategic planning in Qatar. In an era of digital transformation, we aim to nurture young talents with the necessary skills and knowledge to advance and lead in their careers. Huawei’s Seeds for the Future program provides one of the best training grounds for all future ICT practitioners and enhances international knowledge transfer among participants. We are committed to nurturing young ICT talents and providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to develop their professional skills and advance economic and social development in Qatar and the region. Huawei’s ‘Seeds for the Future’ program is one of the best training platforms for all ICT professionals working to shape their countries’ future.”

Eng. Hussain Salatt, Public Relations and Communication Unit Manager, CRA said,

We are pleased to attend the closing ceremony of the “Seeds for the Future” program and the successful completion of its first phase, which hosted exceptional talents from 15 countries representing the Middle East and Central Asia region. I would like to extend my thanks to all the entities that supported the program and express my appreciation to Huawei for their continuous efforts in nurturing youth talent in the ICT field and promoting innovation.”

Following the second phase of Tech4Good regional competition in Dubai, UAE, the winners will then qualify to compete in the final global competition in China against other teams from around the world. The students will jointly explore ICT’s huge potential to drive sustainable development.

Winners from the Tech4Good Global Competition will be invited to the Tech4Good Startup Sprint in China, where they will visit Shenzhen, Beijing, and other cities to experience real-world entrepreneurial environments and compete for a startup support fund of US$100,000.

The program has been endorsed by more than 450 senior officials and heads of states.

Hamid Muzaffar Khan, a participant from Pakistan in the event, expressed that the Huawei Seeds for the Future program not only encourages cultural exploration in the MECA region but also offers invaluable guidance in refining startup pitching skills, boosting our confidence in articulating our ideas.

Sher Khan, a student from Karachi, Pakistan, described Huawei’s flagship program SEED for the Future as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students. It enables them to showcase their talents on the global stage and learn about cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, digital power, and Tech4Good—a corporate social responsibility initiative that empowers students to demonstrate their creativity in addressing social issues.

In the view of Pakistan’s mentor, Hamza Najam, Huawei’s offering stands as a remarkable chance for students to foster their skills in this competition. It not only provides a significant platform for skill development but also facilitates extensive exposure as students from diverse countries in the ME and Central Asia region come together. Hamza Najam also extended his best wishes to them for their future endeavors.

Atiya Sarwar, Aiza Irfan, and Reema Memon shared their life-changing experiences, encountering diverse cultures, innovative problem-solving methods, and the invaluable opportunity to collaborate with peers from around the world. Together, they expressed their gratitude to Huawei for this remarkable journey.

Huawei’s Seeds for the Future program is the company’s flagship CSR program that aims to develop ICT talents globally. With an ever-increasing emphasis on innovation and technological advancements, this competition offers a unique platform where these young minds can exchange ideas, network with international peers, and gain valuable insights into the ICT sector that will shape their future and promote their participation in the digital community. Since its launch in 2008, more than 15,000 students have participated from 139 countries worldwide.

The program makes a significant difference in the world by equipping young individuals with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary to thrive in the digital age.

By offering students access to cutting-edge technology, training, and international exposure, Huawei empowers them to become future leaders and innovators in the global tech industry.

This program not only fosters talent but also promotes cultural exchange and collaboration among students from diverse backgrounds, contributing to a more interconnected and understanding world.

Furthermore, initiatives like Tech4Good within the program encourage participants to apply their skills to address pressing social issues, amplifying the positive impact of technology on society. In essence, Huawei’s Seeds for the Future plays a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of tech professionals and driving positive change on a global scale.