Apple iPhone 15 Launches At 10PM Tonight, Here is What’s Coming

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Sep 12, 2023 | 11:08 am

Apple’s latest generation of iPhones is finally upon us and we will get to see it live tonight at 10 PM Pakistan time (PKT). As always, the launch will be live-streamed on Apple’s website as well as YouTube.

You can catch the action live through the link below.

The event, titled “Wonderlust” is probably a play on how the new iPhones will be a wonder. Speaking of the iPhones, we expect to see the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the Pro Max at this event, though some have speculated that the Pro Max may be renamed to iPhone 15 Ultra with extra upgrades.

But that’s not the biggest change coming this year. All of these iPhones are finally losing their proprietary Thunderbolt ports in favor of USB C thanks to the EU mandate that forces OEMs to sell devices with USB C ports. However, knowing Apple, you will most likely have to get Apple-certified cables to charge the phone.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra), is expected to feature a periscope lens for the first time ever, which may cause shipments to be delayed until October. Even with the delay, the phone is expected to be available in limited amounts.

The Dynamic Island is rumored to come to the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, while the Pro and Pro Max will have titanium frames. All iPhones will also have an action button.

The Apple Watch 9 series and Watch Ultra 2 are going to be featured at this event too. These wearables are rumored to come with better battery life but the same design as before.

>