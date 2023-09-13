Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Launched With Dynamic Island and New 48MP Camera

During its major launch event, Apple officially unveiled the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While the Pro models are receiving considerable attention for introducing innovative features previously unseen in Apple’s mobile lineup, the non-Pro variants also have some things worth talking about.

The biggest change here is the USB C port forced by the EU mandate, even though Apple didn’t want to admit it. The Dynamic Island from last year’s Pro models has also made it to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

As always, the only difference between the vanilla and Plus models is the screen size (6.1″ vs. 6.7″) and battery capacity (yet to be revealed). Apple says that the new screens have up to 2000 nits of peak brightness outdoors, which is twice as high as before according to Apple. The screens also have a matte finish and a contoured edge on the aluminum frame.

The devices are equipped with the A16 Bionic chipset from the previous year, as Apple is striving to maintain a clear distinction between its Pro and non-Pro models. As per usual, there is no word on RAM capacity, but storage options go from 128 GB to 512 GB.

The primary camera features a 48MP sensor this time, although it is smaller than what the iPhone 15 Pros offer and even smaller than the one found in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models. Nevertheless, Apple claims it can capture “optical-quality” 2x telephoto shots, even without an actual telephoto lens, as that feature remains exclusive to the Pro lineup. Interestingly, the default resolution is set at 24MP.

Emergency SOS via satellite is already accessible in 14 countries and will soon be introduced in Spain and Switzerland later this month. In addition to this, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus now come equipped with Roadside Assistance via satellite, initially available in the US through AAA.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799, while the iPhone 15 Plus begins at $899. Both models include 128 GB of storage. Pre-orders will commence on September 15 (this Friday), and the devices are set for release on September 22. These handsets will be offered in a range of vibrant colors, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Specifications