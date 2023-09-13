Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Launched With Titanium Frames, First Periscope Camera, and More

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max mark the most substantial upgrade to the lineup since possibly the initial Pro Max release in 2019.
The Pro siblings get the same USB C treatment as the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, meaning you can finally use the same cable as your other Apple devices or share them with Android owners.
Design and Display
The screen sizes are the same as last year, 6.1″ and 6.7″ on the Pro and Pro Max, respectively. These are 120Hz OLED panels with 2000 nits of peak brightness.
Apple has made a shift from stainless steel to titanium for the frames of the new Pro models, resulting in what they claim to be the lightest Pro models ever introduced. They also have the slimmest bezels so far.
Notably, the mute switch has been transformed into an action button. A simple press and hold will once again activate silent mode by default, but you can now assign a range of actions to a single press or double press of the button.
Internals and Software
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are powered by the cutting-edge A17 Pro chip, representing a groundbreaking advancement in the industry as the first chip built on a 3nm process. This powerhouse has a 6-core processor, featuring 2 high-performance cores that Apple claims are 10% faster than those in the A16 Bionic, alongside 4 efficiency cores.
The GPU is a 6-core unit, delivering a 20% boost in peak performance compared to its predecessor. Notably, this GPU enables hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing, which is reported to be 4 times faster than the software-based Ray Tracing found on last year’s chip.
During the presentation, Apple showcased console games like Resident Evil Village and Assassin’s Creed Mirage running seamlessly on the new iPhone 15 Pro models, with both titles set to launch on these devices next year.
Storage options will go up to 1TB and all iPhone 15 models with boot iOS 17.
Cameras
The main camera system is entirely new this year. The 48MP primary camera is based on a bigger sensor with support for second-generation sensor-shift stabilization. The ultrawide module is also new with 100% focus pixels and macro-focusing abilities. These cameras are shared between the Pro and Pro Max variants.
The iPhone 15 Pro has the same 3x zoom camera as last year, but the Pro Max has an all-periscope zoom lens, a first for Apple. It enables 5x zoom and also uses the brightness lens on a phone.
Battery and Pricing
Apple doesn’t like to talk about specific battery numbers, but these should be revealed later on once people open these phones up. Anyway, these phones have the same USB C ports as the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus but have faster USB 3.0 transfer speeds going up to 10 Gbps.
The starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro is $999, offering a base model with 128 GB of storage. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199, now featuring a base model with a generous 256 GB of onboard storage.
Specifications
|iPhone 15 Pro
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Chipset
|Apple A17 Pro
|Apple A17 Pro
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2x + 4x)
|Hexa-core (2x + 4x)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (6-core graphics)
|Apple GPU (6-core graphics)
|OS
|iOS 17
|iOS 17
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|Display
|6.1″ LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 1179 x 2556 pixels, 2000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz
|6.7″ LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 1290 x 2796 pixels, 2000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz
|RAM
|N/A
|N/A
|Storage
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB
|256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB
|Card Slot
|No
|No
|Main Camera
|48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor‑shift OIS, 5x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF
|Front Camera
|12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS
|12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS
|Colors
|Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
|Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
|Battery
|N/A
|N/A
|Price
|$999
|$1199