OnePlus Pad Go to Launch Next Month With Affordable Pricing

There have been rumors of OnePlus developing a budget tablet and it may be called the OnePlus Pad Go, according to a new report from Digital Trends.

This tablet is expected to come with the same 11.6-inch 2.4K 144Hz screen as the regular OnePlus Pad and it will boot Oxygen OS 13 out of the box. There is no word on a launch date yet, but rumor has it that it could go official sometime in October.

OnePlus India has started teasing what looks like a tablet, so we expect to see the Pad Go in India soon. The teaser campaign should also reveal more about the budget tablet as it goes on.

That being said, the report from Digital Trends does not share any other hardware details, but we can expect it to be a toned-down version of the regular OnePlus Pad. The company’s president Kinder Liu has said that it is going to be a “mid-tier entertainment tablet.”

Although we didn’t get to hear about many specifications, Digital Trends did share an early render of the tablet. It looks mostly similar to the OnePlus Pad, but the Pad Go will have a two-tone design featuring a glossy finish on the camera. Take a look at the image below.

The #OnePlus Pad Go is an affordable Android tablet that should impress with a sleek design and quality display. We have a first look at it. https://t.co/0uncFLIWFD — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 15, 2023

The tablet is also expected to feature Apple-like ecosystem features, letting you sync and share content between other OnePlus devices such as your phone or your watch.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus is expected to reveal more soon through its teaser campaign, so stay tuned.