Another Khalistani Leader Shot Dead in Canada as Suspicions Rise Over India’s Involvement

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 21, 2023 | 11:53 am

Sukhdool Singh, a separatist from Indian Punjab who went to Canada in 2017, was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Winnipeg, Canada.

This incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Canada, with Canada alleging that India assassinated another Khalistani leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in June on Canadian soil.

Sukhdool, also known as Sukha Duneke, was originally from Moga, Punjab. He is believed to have been involved in a gang rivalry when he was killed. However, India’s involvement in this incident cannot be ruled out.

According to Indian media, Sukhdool Singh used a fake passport to enter Canada in 2017. Reportedly, he was a close associate of the Devinder Bambiha gang, a criminal group operating in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

In addition to these, Sukhdool also had ties to pro-Khalistan factions, which advocate for a separate Sikh state in India.

Indian intelligence claims that these killings are the result of tensions between rival gangs competing for control of the Khalistani movement for monetary gain, and possibly to dominate the immigration business.

Tensions Between India and Canada Intensify

Sukhdool’s death comes at a time of heightened tensions. Not long ago, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistan leader labeled as a “terrorist” by some in India, was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia. This incident raised eyebrows and led to diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has raised serious concerns about the potential involvement of the Indian government in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He discussed this issue with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during their recent meeting at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Both of these assassinations are particularly significant because they were leading figures in the Khalistani movement. Their advocacy resonated with many Sikhs, who are a minority in India and have historically faced discrimination.

Canada and India have also expelled each other’s diplomats in a tit-for-tat move amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

