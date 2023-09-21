PMD Predicts More Rain Over Weekend

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted weak to moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 22 September 2023. A westerly wave is also likely to affect upper parts on 22 September.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain/wind-thundershower (with few moderate to heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kurram, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from 22nd to 24 September with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalnagar on 23 and 24 September with occasional gaps.

Impacts and Advises:

Moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi on 22 and 23 September.

Moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from 22 to 24 September.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/moderate/heavy rains.

Additionally, all concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions during the forecast period.