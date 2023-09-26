Google Tops List of Best Companies to Work for in the UK

A recent study by Weekly10 has ranked Google as the number one company to work for in the UK based on employee reviews. Salesforce and Morgan Stanley clinched the second and third spots, while Deutsche Bank and Cisco Systems rounded off the top five.

To determine these rankings, Weekly10 evaluated online reviews on Glassdoor for 1,090 companies with UK-based employees. Only companies with more than 1,000 reviews, 20 reported salaries, and 5 active job openings were considered.

These reviews covered a wide range of factors, including salary, business outlook, CEO approval, and flexible work arrangements. Based on these factors, each company was assigned an Employee Satisfaction Score out of 100.

Google received an outstanding score of 82.88. Key highlights for Google included high marks in career opportunities (95.35) and salary (89.30). In terms of salary, the median annual salary at Google is a whopping £82,500.

Salesforce came in second with a satisfaction score of 81.28. It scored particularly highly in health benefits (97.98) and flexible hours (97.71). However, their business outlook rating was slightly lower at 63.51. Their median annual salary is approximately £73,566.

Third-place Morgan Stanley secured a score of 79.61, with Deutsche Bank (79.29) and Cisco Systems (79.11) close on its heels. Deutsche Bank employees earn an average annual salary of £73,002, while those at Cisco Systems take home approximately £56,389.

Rank Company Headquarters Country Employee Satisfaction Score (out of 100) 1 Google USA 82.88 2 Salesforce USA 81.28 3 Morgan Stanley USA 79.61 4 Deutsche Bank Germany 79.29 5 Cisco Systems USA 79.11 6 Dell Technologies USA 78.83 7 Accenture Ireland 78.59 8 Bank of America USA 78.35 9 Avanade USA 78.29 10 Microsoft USA 78.17 11 UBS Switzerland 77.85 12 S&P Global USA 77.51 13 Deloitte UK 76.86 14 SAP Germany 76.58 15 Visa Inc. USA 75.63

Other companies that graced the top ten include Dell Technologies, Accenture, Bank of America, Avanade, and Microsoft.

A Weekly10 spokesperson highlighted the significance of these findings, stating that review platforms like Glassdoor are a goldmine of information for job seekers, adding that it is clear that while salary is still important, other factors such as health benefits, flexible work hours, and CEO approval are also essential for long-term job satisfaction.