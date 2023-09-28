All Domestic Airlines Outshine PIA in Punctuality in Latest Rankings

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced its 2023 domestic flight punctuality rankings on Thursday. The country’s national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), found itself at the bottom of the rankings.

Factors such as internal mismanagement and constant financial difficulties have impacted PIA’s ability to maintain punctual departures and arrivals.

According to the CAA report, PIA’s on-time performance was particularly poor during the January-June 2023 period. PIA’s on-time departure rate for domestic flights during this period was registered at 58.24%, which is quite lower than other airlines in the country.

Contrastingly, the country’s private airlines demonstrated stronger performances in terms of punctuality. Fly Jinnah was at the forefront with an on-time departure figure of 87.93%.

It was closely followed by Air Sial at 86.89%, and Air Blue, which posted a rate of 78.36%. Serene Airlines also surpassed the national carrier, holding the fourth spot with a punctuality rate of 62%.

Here is the airline ranking table on the basis of flight punctuality during the January-June 2023 period: