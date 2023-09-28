All Domestic Airlines Outshine PIA in Punctuality in Latest Rankings

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 28, 2023 | 2:44 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced its 2023 domestic flight punctuality rankings on Thursday. The country’s national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), found itself at the bottom of the rankings.

Factors such as internal mismanagement and constant financial difficulties have impacted PIA’s ability to maintain punctual departures and arrivals.

ALSO READ

According to the CAA report, PIA’s on-time performance was particularly poor during the January-June 2023 period. PIA’s on-time departure rate for domestic flights during this period was registered at 58.24%, which is quite lower than other airlines in the country.

Contrastingly, the country’s private airlines demonstrated stronger performances in terms of punctuality. Fly Jinnah was at the forefront with an on-time departure figure of 87.93%.

ALSO READ

It was closely followed by Air Sial at 86.89%, and Air Blue, which posted a rate of 78.36%. Serene Airlines also surpassed the national carrier, holding the fourth spot with a punctuality rate of 62%.

Here is the airline ranking table on the basis of flight punctuality during the January-June 2023 period:

Rank Airline Flight Punctuality
1 Fly Jinnah 87.93%
2 Air Sial 86.89%
3 Airblue 78.36%
4 Serene Air 62.07%
5 PIA 58.24%

 

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha Unveils “Aath Baatein” Grooms Nikkah Wear Collection
Read more in lens

proproperty

G-14 Development Work Takes Center Stage in Senate Committee Meeting
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>