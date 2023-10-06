Golootlo & McDonald’s Launch Nationwide Delivery Deals

Golootlo, Pakistan’s pioneering discount platform, and McDonald’s, a globally recognized fast-food titan, announce a nationwide partnership to bring exclusive deals and convenience to food lovers through Golootlo Delivery.

In a move that champions both value and accessibility, McDonald’s entire menu — along with some enticing launch deals — is now navigating its way across Pakistan, directly to customers’ doorsteps through Golootlo Delivery. The launch deals being introduced include a scrumptious McChicken with a refreshing drink for only Rs. 580 instead of Rs. 800 and a Regular Shake available for Rs. 380 instead of Rs. 460 to beat the summer heat.

Golootlo continually offers colossal deals on popular brands, enhancing the at-home dining experience by infusing affordability and convenience into it. In an industry where delivery platforms often adjust food prices, Golootlo takes pride in presenting items at their original menu price, ensuring authentic, unbeatable value for customers.

Navigating away from conventional food delivery app practices, Golootlo Delivery opts for a modest commission framework. This not only empowers merchants by preserving a larger portion of their earnings but also facilitates connecting them to Golootlo’s extensive user base, thereby fortifying growth and revenue. More crucially, this low commission enables merchants to craft spectacular deals, directly passing savings to customers and enhancing their ordering experience.

With renowned names like California Pizza, Hardee’s, Burger Lab, Papa John’s, and GreenO, Golootlo ensures a rich variety of options for every palate.

Golootlo and McDonald’s alliance is more than a mere partnership; it is a synergy where both giants amplify each other’s strengths, promising to elevate the consumer experience by combining mouth-watering meals with unrivaled convenience and value.

As Golootlo perpetuates its merchant expansion and offer portfolio, consumers can anticipate an extended array of their favorite brands delivering tantalizing deals and, as always, unbeatable prices.