Financial Crisis Grips Two Top Universities in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public sector universities continue to grapple with severe financial challenges. The two top universities of the province – the University of Agriculture and the University of Peshawar (UoP) – are on the brink of closure.

According to reports, the current and former employees of these institutes haven’t been paid their salaries and pensions for the month of September.

Talking to a local media outlet, a senior professor of the University of Agriculture said that they would be left with no other option but to announce a complete boycott if the matter remains unresolved.

He criticized and blamed the university’s administration, particularly the vice-chancellor, for the ongoing situation. He added that the employees were informed that the VC will release salaries along with the 15 percent increase.

“If true, any such increase should not delay or impede the issuance of routine salaries,” he stated.

The professor also revealed their future course of action, announcing to “to stop performing duties and seize the official residences under their use in return for the non-payment of pays and pensions to them.”

Furthermore, the ex-professor and representative of the pensioners, Dr. Riaz Khattak, said that his suggestion to pay the salaries and pensions of low-grade employees on a priority basis was ignored. He claimed that the “university had optimum funds for the purpose.”

Dr. Jehan Bakht, vice-chancellor of the University of Agriculture, revealed that the University of Agriculture, University of Peshawar, University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar and Gomal University had the most challenging financial situation.

He warned that the University of Agriculture and the University of Peshawar would shut down in the next two months if the situation remained the same.

About the university funds, Dr. Jehan Bakht stated that they have received a message from the Higher Education Commission (HEC). However, the funds for October, November and December amounting to Rs. 230 million would only be enough to pay the salaries and pensions for the month of September.

Similarly, the total amount required to pay a month’s salary and pension of UoP employees is Rs. 380 million. The funds for the aforementioned three months from HEC amounts to only Rs 364 million.