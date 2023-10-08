FBR to Audit Retailers, Real Estate Taxpayers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to audit retailers and real estate taxpayers who filed their income and sales tax returns.

Sources told ProPakistani that FBR has made a new strategy against tax evaders and under this, the tax department will audit retailers and real estate taxpayers who filed their income tax returns.

The field offices of FBR will audit the income tax and sales tax of retailers. The retailers have also been asked to avoid mistakes in filing Income Tax and Sales Tax returns.

Similarly, a strategy has also been made to detect tax evasion in the real estate sector.

Sources said that the tax offices will also conduct audits of real estate taxpayers at their discretion instead of selecting cases through balloting.