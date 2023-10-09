People Are Avoiding iOS 17 Due to Its Many Issues

Apple released iOS 17 along with its new iPhone 15 series last month. The OS update introduces a plethora of new features, but also a host of problems with it. This is causing a slower adoption rate for iOS 17.

Mixpanel’s statistics reveal that merely 23% of compatible iPhone models currently operate on an iOS 17 version, and only 6.0.3% of these users have chosen to install the most recent iOS 17.0.3.

The sluggish uptake of iOS 17, as mentioned earlier, might be attributed to the prevalent issues it presents. Apple has even acknowledged one of the issues with iOS 17, which is causing overheating problems with the new iPhone 15 Pros.

But this is only one of the issues being reported with iOS 17. Previously, users have reported wireless chargers causing problems with the iPhone 15’s NFC module and the recently reported reverse charging issue is most likely a software problem too.

Apple did release the iOS 17.0.3 update to fix the overheating issue and it seems that the patch has done its job for the most part. However, it remains unclear whether the new software update fixed any of the other aforementioned issues.

Initially, there were suspicions that the overheating issue stemmed from Apple’s new A17 Pro chip or the titanium finish on the Pro models. However, Apple has refuted these speculations, assuring users that a software fix would rectify the problem.

People are hesitant to install the new iOS 17 update still, and rightfully so. We recommend avoiding this update entirely until Apple fixes all of its reported issues. But if you do happen to be running iOS 17, we advise updating to the latest 17.0.3 patch to at least resolve overheating problems.