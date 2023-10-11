FBR Shuts Down All Data Processing Centers Maintaining Records Manually

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), with immediate effect, has shut down all its Data Processing Centers (DPCs) and Data Processing Units (DPUs), maintaining taxpayers’ records manually, in all major cities of the country.

The DPCs and DPUs in the field formations have no relevance after the computerization of tax records and PRAL IT systems. The manual systems maintained at the level of the DPCs and DPUs have been abolished across the country. The manual data entry systems have been abolished which has already been replaced with computerized data entry and electronic systems.

At the same time, the FBR has also transferred 31 officers working in the Data Processing Centers (DPCs) and Data Processing Units (DPUs) to the respective regional tax offices, according to another notification.

The FBR’s reform plan disclosed that the FBR’s data centers will be upgraded to the latest, state-of-the-art infrastructure to enhance the processing capacity, storage, efficiency, security, and integrity of the FBR’s applications and critical data. Reliable connectivity and the ability to handle peak time’s traffic will be ensured. Data analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) software will be commissioned, and reliable connectivity will be addressed as a precedent.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Tuesday, in pursuance of the decision taken by the Board-in-Council in its latest meeting, all offices of the Chief Coordinator Computer Wing (Inland Revenue), Islamabad, and all its Data Processing Centres (DPCs) and Data Processing Units (DPUs) are abolished with immediate effect and until further orders.

The Chief (Admin & Finance), FBR (Hqrs), Islamabad is nominated as “Focal Person” to coordinate and finalize the process of proper handing/taking-over of office records including all other assets of Computer Wing (IR) and its DPCs/DPUs to the respective Inland Revenue field formations at the same station, FBR added.