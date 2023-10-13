West Indies-A and Thailand’s Emerging Women’s Team are set to tour Pakistan this month for a tri-nation series as well as bilateral series against the home team.

In a landmark moment for women’s cricket in Pakistan, the West Indies Women’s A and Thailand Women’s Emerging teams are set to embark on their inaugural tours of the country this month. The action-packed series promises to boost the morale of women’s cricket in Pakistan and enhance player skills, making it a highly anticipated event.

The West Indies Women’s A team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on 18 October and will engage in a thrilling three-match One Day series against Pakistan Women’s A. Two of these encounters will be hosted at the Ghani Institute of Education Cricket Ground in Lahore, with the final match taking place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Thailand’s Emerging team will join the action on 31 October and participate in a tri-nation T20 series alongside Pakistan Women’s A and West Indies Women’s A, all at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Additionally, Thailand’s Emerging team will engage in a two-match T20 series against Pakistan Women’s A, creating an exciting cricket spectacle for fans.

It should be noted that this is the first occasion for an emerging women’s team to tour Pakistan. This historic event is a testament to the rapid advancement of women’s cricket worldwide and Pakistan’s dynamic role in the sport. Tania Malik, the head of women’s cricket, warmly welcomed the West Indies and Thailand women’s teams, emphasizing the positive impact on the development of skills and the upliftment of women’s cricket in Pakistan. Pakistan’s U19 team will also tour Bangladesh in the future for a tri-nation series further including Sri Lanka.