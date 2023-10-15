Petrol Falls Below Rs. 300 as Govt Cuts Price by Rs. 40 Per Liter

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 15, 2023 | 11:54 pm

The caretaker government has announced a reduction in prices of petroleum products following a decline in international oil prices and the strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

The new price of petrol will be Rs. 283.38 after a cut of Rs. 40 per liter. Similarly, the new price of high-speed diesel will be Rs. 303.18 after a cut of Rs. 15 per liter.

The decrease in prices is primarily due to the decline in international oil prices, however, prices are on the rise again due to the conflict in the Middle East. Another factor in the reduction of petroleum prices is the appreciation of the rupee, which has gained 10.6 percent or Rs. 29.5 against the dollar since September 5, 2023.

At the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the interim government reduced the price of petrol by Rs. 8 per liter and the price of high-speed diesel by Rs. 11.

However, that came as little relief as the interim government had jacked up the price of petrol by Rs. 58.43 per and the price of high-speed diesel by Rs. 55.84 per liter at the previous three fortnightly reviews.

