Banking Mohtasib Provides Relief of Rs. 972.33 Million to Customers

The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has provided monetary relief of an aggregate amount of Rs. 972.33 million to the banking customers by disposing of 18,431 complaints during the first nine months (January-September) of the current calendar year.

From 1st January to 30th September 2023, the Office of Banking Mohtasib received 21,852 complaints, including 5,810 from the Prime Minister’s Portal.

The statement issued by the Banking Mohtasib said that the banking sector should make access to complaints friendlier and reduce the settlement duration against the claim. Various banks, initially, tried to dodge customers on the complaints whereas very few customers could follow the process and lodge their claims, it added.

To protect the people from fraudulent activities which are rampant nowadays, the Banking Mohtasib, Sirajuddin Aziz has emphasized upon the banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial credentials to any third person. On receipt of suspicious calls, they should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the helpline of the bank, he added.