Govt Increases Profit Margins of Petroleum Dealers and Companies

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 16, 2023 | 11:28 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The federal government has enhanced dealer profit margins by Rs. 0.41 per liter for petrol/diesel, with an additional rise in OMC margins of Rs. 0.47 per liter on petrol and Rs. 0.57 on diesel.

Meanwhile, the petroleum development levy (PDL) for high-speed diesel has been increased from Rs. 50 to Rs. 55 per liter. The PDL on petrol remains unchanged at Rs. 60 per liter.

 

ALSO READ

The Oil Marketing Company (OMC) margin on petrol has seen an increase of Rs. 0.47 per liter, an adjustment that will likely affect the cost structure of petrol. Alongside the revision in OMC margins, the dealer margin on petrol has also been raised, with an additional Rs. 0.41 per liter. This change brings the dealer margin to a fixed rate of Rs. 8.23 per liter.

The dealer and OMC margins for HSD now stand at fixed rates of Rs. 8.23 per liter and Rs. 7.41 per liter, respectively.

These changes in taxes and margins on fuel are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to manage the fiscal situation while addressing consumer concerns. The relief on high-speed diesel, combined with the adjustments in petroleum levy and dealer margins, is expected to have an impact on fuel prices for consumers across the country.

ProPK Staff

lens

Zara Noor Abbas Looks Dreamy In Pastel Hued Ethnic Wear
Read more in lens

proproperty

LCIMLA’s Study Tour Focuses on Abbottabad’s Sustainable Development
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>