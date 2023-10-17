Govt Issues High Risk Alert for Google Chrome Users

The federal government has issued a high-risk alert for users of the popular web browser Google Chrome.

According to the advisory issued by the cabinet division, vulnerabilities are present in certain versions of the Google Chrome browser that could potentially allow the threat actors to hack a computer or device.

ALSO READ Over 80 Pakistani Companies Are Participating in GITEX Global 2023

The vulnerabilities present in Google Chrome can be very dangerous for users. The flaws if exploited may lead to DDoS attacks and Remote Code Execution (RCE) via HTML pages.

According to the advisory, Google has released a security patch for its Chrome Browser in its latest software version to fix critical vulnerability CVE-2023-4863; buffer overflow in the WebP code library. The Google Chrome updated version 116.05845.187 for Mac and Linux and version 116.05845.187.188 is available for the Windows system.

The advisory has asked Google Chrome users to update to the latest versions from official stores. The cabinet division has sent the advisory to Federal and Provincial Governments and asked them to disseminate the information to ministries, organizations, and affiliated departments and ensure protective measures.