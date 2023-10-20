PIA Finally Resumes Normal Flight Operations

The Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight operations are back to its normal schedule after it secured funds for fuel purchase, claimed the national flag carrier’s spokesperson.

Yesterday, the national flag carrier operated 52 flights on different routes. However, two of its international flights – Islamabad to Jeddah and Lahore to Kuala Lumpur – were delayed by more than an hour.

Furthermore, 48 flights have been scheduled for Friday (today) on domestic and international routes. As many as 32 flights will be operated on the international routes and the rest on domestic routes.

The spokesperson said that their main focus is to ensure that flight operation to key international routes such as Toronto, Saudi Arabia, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, and Dubai doesn’t get disrupted again.

Furthermore, they are also trying their best to bring the flight operation to its normal schedule on domestic routes as well.

However, contrary to PIA’s claims, a local media outlet reported that more than a dozen domestic and international flights have been canceled on Friday. Among the canceled flights, 14 include those scheduled to and from Karachi.

Recently, private airlines significantly increased their domestic fares after various PIA flights were delayed and canceled.