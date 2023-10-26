PSO Tells PIA to Clear Unpaid Dues of Rs. 26.8 Billion or Face Fuel Supply Suspension

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Thursday urged Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to clear its pending dues for the resumption of uninterrupted fuel supply.

In a statement posted on X, PSO pointed out that it has been supporting the national flag carrier for many years despite PIA being unable to meet its financial obligations to PSO persistently.

The statement further said that the nonpayment of dues has put a considerable strain on PSO’s finances and the situation has now reached a critical point where the supply of fuel by PSO has to be curtailed and eventually halted.

“The decision to limit fuel supply is not taken lightly and is a result of PIA’s continuous disregard for their financial commitments which have now accumulated to an alarming Rs. 26.8 billion,” the statement added.

The company further said that this significant outstanding amount severely hampers PSO’s ability to carry out its operations effectively. “We are hopeful that PIA will clear its dues to PSO enabling us to resume uninterrupted supplied to the national flag carrier,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that in recent weeks, the national flag carrier has suspended dozens of flights due to its inability to secure fuel for flights.