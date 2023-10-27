Supreme Court Finally Settles Property Case After 34 Years

In a landmark judgment, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has granted a woman her inheritance right from her maternal uncle’s property.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that ‘women’s rights are being crucified in an unconstitutional and non-Shariah manner.’

Sara Akhtar waited for 34 long years before being granted her inheritance right from her maternal uncle’s, ex-chairman District Council, DG Khan, Sardar Mansoor Ahmed Khan Leghari, property.

The Revenue Department of Dera Ghazi Khan has been directed to hand over the possession of 125 acres of land to Sara Akhtar. Furthermore, her uncle has also been ordered to pay her legal costs.

During the hearing, Akhtar’s lawyer informed the court that his client was a minor when the property was sold. He added that Sardar Mansoor, who was the chairman of the district council, transferred the land to his young children, wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law.

The lawyer argued that not every instance involved a man snatching a woman’s rights. Responding to the arguments of the lawyer, the CJP said that he hasn’t come across a case yet where a woman snatched someone’s possession.

Justice Aminuddin remarked that it is the responsibility of the buyer to prove the legal purchase of the land. Justice Athar Minallah stated that three courts have already ruled against the petitioner.