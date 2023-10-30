Evee Launches C1 Air Electric Scooter With Longer Range

Due to the sky-rocketing fuel and cars prices, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers have turned their focus towards the Pakistani market. In the recent times, the market has seen a significant increase in the number of EVs.

The electric scooter brand, Evee, has been making waves in the local EVs sector for some time now. After the successful launch of its C1 electric scooter, the company has now introduced the C1 Air.

It offers a top speed of 70 km/h, with a range of 120 km in normal mode and 100 km in sports mode. The latest variant has been equipped with a 72V 35Ah Graphene Battery and a robust 2000W motor.

It is available in two colors, Matte Black and Matte Silver. Some of its features include front DRLs, a digital meter, and mobile charging capabilities. Additionally, the storage compartment solves your need for extra cargo space.

Although, the exact price of Evee C1 Air hasn’t been revealed yet but it will be available between Rs. 300,000 to Rs. 400,000. We will know its official price later this week. Those following the electric scooter market in Pakistan would have noticed that the C1 Air’s capabilities are quite similar to the Metro E8S. They both offer a 120km range and will be priced between Rs. 300,000 – Rs. 400,000 (Rs. 360,000 for the Metro scooter). It’ll be interesting to see how Evee C1 Air fares against its competition.