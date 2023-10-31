UK Citizens Warned of Possible Terrorist Attacks in UAE

The United Kingdom (UK) has issued a new travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the possibility of terrorist attacks.

In a statement, the British government has advised its citizens to ‘maintain a high level of security awareness, particularly in public places and at public events.’

Recently, the UK updated its travel advice to the Gulf country, stating that the “risk of terrorist attacks happening in the UAE is very likely”. The British foreign office added that terrorists continue to issue threats to carry out attacks in the Gulf region, which include references to attacks on Western interests.

In the latest travel advice, there is no mention of the ongoing clashes between Israel and Hamas, where thousands of innocent Palestinians have lost their lives.

However, it does talk about several instances of terror attacks, including when drones were launched into the UAE from Yemen in early 2022, targeting infrastructure and high-profile locations.

UK citizens have been advised to monitor local media reports and follow the advice of the local authorities in case of any attack, which is likely. Additionally, the British Foreign Office has urged its citizens to get travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover.

Moreover, those visiting the Gulf country have been advised to check entry requirements and restrictions. It is important to note that at the moment, there are no warnings in effect for any region of the UAE.