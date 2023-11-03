NADRA Responds to Viral Video on Fake CNICs for Illegal Immigrants [Video]

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has responded to a viral video, allegedly showing officials making fake identity cards for illegal immigrants.

The video clip shows a mobile registration van (MRV) of NADRA inside a warehouse with officials preparing documents for some individuals. Upon inquiry by the police, the NADRA officials respond that they are carrying out the operation in the warehouse on the directives of “MNA sahb.”

کراچی کے قانونی شہری تو اپنے شناختی کارڈ بنوانےکیلئے دھکےکھارہے ہیں لیکن کراچی کے ایک علاقے میں گودام میں نادرا کا عملہ بھاری رقوم کے عوض غیرقانونی طور پر مقیم غیرملکی باشندوں کے ناجائز شناختی کارڈ راتوں رات بناکر دے رہا ہے ۔

Now, NADRA has responded to the allegations and clarified the matter. According to the authority, the video is “being used to promote false propaganda against the government’s campaign to deport illegal foreign nationals.”

The official statement adds that the video is four months old, where the MRV was parked in a building near Khyber Chowk in the Baldia Town area of Karachi. It claimed that the vehicle was temporarily sheltered in a building due to bad weather.

“NADRA team successfully processed several renewals, serving both male and female applicants.”

The authority clarified that the police personnel, who questioned their staff, left without further engagement after getting a satisfactory answer.