Huawei Will Also Make Cameras for Its Phones

The launch of the Mate 60 series marked Huawei’s return to producing 5G-capable HiSilicon Kirin chipsets for their smartphones despite the US ban. It appears that the company is now considering replacing another component with an in-house design, specifically the camera.

For a considerable period, Huawei has relied on Sony sensors in their phone cameras, featuring an unconventional design that incorporates two yellow sub-pixels instead of two green ones.

Nonetheless, according to information from the source Fixed Focus Digital, it has been revealed that Sony and Huawei have not extended their contract, and Huawei no longer has any Sony sensors in its stock.

This intensifies the speculation that the upcoming Huawei P70 series will incorporate Huawei-designed sensors. The company recently found itself in the position of replacing another element of its camera system when its partnership with Leica concluded, leading Huawei to introduce the XMAGE platform, which features a customized NPU.

Furthermore, there are reports of Huawei actively developing a novel optical fingerprint reader for the P70 series. While the company has yet to make any official confirmations, it is anticipated that these in-house innovations will play a substantial role in their presentation, expected in the early part of the coming year.

Unwillingly, Huawei has been compelled to create its own alternatives to components it previously imported, and it seems that the P70 series will push these in-house designs to new heights.

There are no precise launch dates for the Huawei P70 series yet, but rumors claim that an announcement is planned during the first quarter of 2024. This means we will likely start seeing more leaks by the end of 2023 and eventually a teaser campaign in 2024.