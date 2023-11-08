CDA Under Investigation After Plot Files Go ‘Missing’

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has shockingly misplaced the original plot files of a significant number of citizens, reported a national daily.

The report added that the affected citizens are now running from one department to another to get their properties transferred.

It is pertinent to mention that CDA’s sectors comprise of two types of plots: the plots sold during auction and the ones allotted to affected people which were subsequently sold in the open market.

The affected people are those who were allotted plots by the CDA after acquiring the ones owned by them. The report, citing sources within the federal authority, stated that land directorate has no record of the plots that were allotted to the affected individuals. They added that these files might be fraudulent or have irregularities.

Those who bought these plots are now facing problems due the absence of the records. The sources levelled serious allegations against CDA officials, stating that they make the files disappear with the help of property dealers “until the appointment of their men on main posts for the approval.”

Furthermore, they also cause the files to vanish when the plots are allocated based on counterfeit files. Recently, the civic authority involved the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) to investigate plots that were allotted from 2017 to 2023.

In an effort to save themselves, it seems some CDA officials tried to manipulate the evidence by removing the files from the official records.

Now, CDA has formed a committee to investigate the matter following the approval of Chairman Anwarul Haq. The seven member committee will have representation from Intelligence Bureau (IB) and FIA as well as top officials of CDA will also be involved in the investigation.