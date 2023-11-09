Bank Alfalah Official Statement Clarifies Misconceptions on Ban on Donations

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 9, 2023 | 3:39 pm

In reference to the leaked internal memo, Bank Alfalah has released an official statement.

The memo had given the impression that the bank had banned the collection of donations.

Bank Alfalah Limited has issued an official statement to clarify the “misunderstanding” created by an internal memo that has been circulating on social media. The memo had given the impression that the bank had banned the collection of donations for Palestinians.

According to the statement, the impression created by the memo is “absolutely incorrect.” The bank has not instructed its branches to stop accepting donations. Instead, the operational accounts of embassies in Pakistan are restricted from receiving donations. Contributions should be directed to legally permissible donation accounts, the bank clarified.

Bank Alfalah Limited has reiterated its commitment to enabling donations from people in Pakistan in accordance with the law. The bank will direct contributions to appropriate and authorized accounts designated for the purpose of donations.

ProPK Staff

lens

