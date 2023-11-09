New Zealand’s Convincing Win Almost Puts Pakistan Out of World Cup 2023

New Zealand’s convincing win over Sri Lanka has all but confirmed their qualification into the semi-finals of the World Cup 2023, almost finishing hopes of Pakistan and Afghanistan to finish at the coveted 4th spot.

The Men in Green will need to beat England by a huge margin of they are to overtake New Zealand whole Afghanistan will need even a bigger victory over South Africa to overtake both Pakistan and New Zealand.

Kiwis were on song from the start as they dismissed the Sri Lanka batter cheaply. A defiant half-century by Kusal Perera kept the scoreboard ticking by the too eventually went back to the pavilion soon after.

Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka put up a fight as they struck around to take Sri Lanka to 171. But it wasn’t to be enough as New Zealand chased it down in 23.2 overs.

Pakistan will now need to beat England by a margin of around 274 runs to take them past the Kiwis, an improbable task at hand which is realistically impossible to overcome.

Kiwis are set to face India in the semi-final which is set to be played at Wankhede on 15 November.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Afghanistan will travel back to their respective countries after playing their final encounter in the World Cup 2023.