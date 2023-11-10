American Airlines Wants to Start Flight Operations in Pakistan

Just over a week after Azerbaijan’s national airline launched its flight operations to Pakistan, another foreign airline has expressed its interest in launching its services in the country.

According to a report in the local media, America’s Ravn Alaska Airlines has reportedly contacted the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) for the commencement of its flight operations in Pakistan.

ALSO READ QS Asia University Rankings 2024: Only One Pakistani University Ranked in Top 100

The report, citing sources, added that American airlines has informed the aviation authority about its interest in acquiring Third Country Operator License. It should be noted that the airline specializes in serving small communities.

Last week, Azerbaijan Airlines’ inaugural flight landed at the Islamabad International Airport, marking a new era of enhanced connectivity and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The airline will operate two weekly flights between Baku and Islamabad on Sundays and Wednesdays.

ALSO READ Customs Seizes Smuggled Cigarettes Worth Rs. 156 Million in One Week

On the other hand, the state-owned airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), continues to face challenges in reinstating its flights to the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, the national flag carrier’s financial troubles also got worse recently after it was forced to cancel hundreds of local and foreign flights due to the unavailability of fuel. However, officials have claimed that the flight operations are now back to normal.