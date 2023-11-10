Federal Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau to Tackle Corruption in CDA

Published Nov 10, 2023

A new law has been enacted to tighten the noose around corrupt officers in the CDA. To combat corruption, assistance has been sought from the FIA and IB, sources disclosed to ProPakistani.

A committee will be formed in the CDA to investigate new appointments and suspicious files, sources further added. The committee, under the leadership of the Chairman of the CDA, will include a representative from the FIA and IB, according to sources.

In light of the increase in cases involving fake appointments and document forgery in the CDA, this decision has been made, sources said. Concerning this matter, investigations have already been carried out by the CDA, IB, and FIA, according to sources.

The Director-Generals of the FIA and IB will each voluntarily appoint a representative, sources added.

Prior to this, dozens of officers in the CDA have been arrested in connection with these cases, sources disclosed.

The initial investigations against these officers were conducted by the CDA Security Department.

>