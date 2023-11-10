Supreme Court Imposes Hefty Fine on Citizen for Dragging Land Dispute for 14 Years

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has imposed a fine of Rs. 1 million on a petitioner for prolonging the proceedings of a case for 14 years.

Under the leadership of the Chief Justice, a three-member bench heard the case of land ownership. During the proceedings, the Supreme Court, expressing displeasure over the prolongation of the case, imposed the fine on the petitioner.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that intentionally dragging out cases has become a hindrance, and by violating basic human rights through such tactics, people are deprived of their rights for years.

The Chief Justice stated that although the entire judicial system has been disrupted, they will gradually improve all matters.

This case had been pending for 14 years, and the petitioner had kept the land in his possession for an extended period, wasting the time of the courts with frequent appeals.

The Supreme Court not only dismissed the case of land ownership but also imposed a fine.

It should be noted that the petitioner had challenged the decision of the Lahore High Court in the land ownership case.