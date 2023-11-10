Punjab Launches Online Booking Portal for Sikh Pilgrims Coming to Pakistan

The Sikh pilgrimage experience to Nankana Sahib and other sacred Gurdwaras in Pakistan has been given a technological boost as the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab unveiled a dedicated booking portal.

This initiative, prompted by the Chief Minister’s directive, marks the commencement of the first religious tourism program designed to facilitate Sikh pilgrims and foster interfaith harmony.

The newly launched portal provides Sikh pilgrims from across the globe with convenient access to online services such as hotel bookings, transportation, and the option to hire security services for a more streamlined pilgrimage planning process.

Notably, the inclusion of security services aims to ensure the safety of Sikh pilgrims, who will be accorded VIP status during their tour of Pakistan.

CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, speaking to the media, affirmed that Sikh pilgrims would be treated with warm hospitality, ensuring a rich and memorable experience during their religious journey.

He pledged to offer the best facilities possible to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience. To bolster the security of religious tourists, CM Punjab announced the establishment of a dedicated tourism police force in Punjab.

Dr. Mimpal Singh, a member of the Parbandhak Committee, expressed gratitude for the Sikh Yatra Booking Portal’s establishment and commended CM Naqvi’s efforts in spearheading this initiative.

Singh highlighted that Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan four times a year, and with the inauguration of this portal, the Sikh yatra can become more convenient for the community. He emphasized the pilgrims’ fondness for their visits to Pakistan, often returning as goodwill ambassadors.

Recognizing CM Mohsin Naqvi’s proactive approach, Singh hailed it as a significant step towards fortifying cultural ties and promoting religious tourism within the country.