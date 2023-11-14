Boosting Broadband Connectivity Vital for Economic Growth: IT Minister

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 14, 2023 | 8:09 pm

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif Tuesday said a boost in broadband fiber connectivity is vital for economic growth.

Chairing a meeting, the minister said that every 10 percent increase in mobile broadband adoption results in a 0.5 – 0.8 percent increase in GDP.

The meeting discussed in detail matters related to fiberization, and the Right of Way Policy. Senior officers of MoITT and representatives of telecom companies attended the meeting.

Dr Saif said that the provision of quality telecom services to the masses is topmost priority. “In the past few weeks, we have standardized right-of-way policies for laying of fiber for ISPs and telecom players”, he added.

He asked the IT industry to set its target for fiberization in the country. Ministry of IT & Telecom will fully cooperate with the telecom industry, he said further.

