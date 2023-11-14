PCB Considering Two Senior Players as New Chief Selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board is considering Mohammad Hafeez and Younis Khan as the top contenders for the role of the Chief Selector of Pakistan team.

Following Inzamam-ul-Haq’s exit as Chief Selector, significant changes are happening in Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is at a crucial juncture, deciding between two cricketing legends to lead and revive the team after a disappointing performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup. According to the reports, Mohammad Hafeez and Younis Khan are two leading candidates for the role of chief selector.

Mohammad Hafeez is an experienced figure who has previously served as a temporary chief selector. On the other hand, Younis Khan has served as the batting coach of the team. Both candidates bring unique strengths, and the board will be carefully considering these qualities to ensure a comprehensive improvement and restructuring of the national team.

As the PCB grapples with this vital decision, the cricketing community is eagerly awaiting the outcome. The choice between Hafeez and Younis Khan is seen as pivotal for Pakistan’s cricketing future.