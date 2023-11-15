Another Day, Another Date Proposed for Completion of Karachi Safe City Project

Government officials continue to make tall claims about the Karachi Safe City Project as the Sindh Caretaker Home Minister has also announced a potential timeline for its launch.

Talking to the media, Brigadier Retired Haris Nawaz announced that the first phase of the Safe City project will be completed in January next year with the installation of 4,000 cameras.

ALSO READ Retired Bureaucrats and Military Officials Living Abroad Get Pension in US Dollars

He added that it would help the local authorities to monitor the vehicle records and models. It should be noted that just a day before leaving his office, former CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah had performed the soft launch of the project.

The cost of the project, which was initiated in 2011, has surged by up to 300 percent from Rs.10 billion to Rs.40 billion. In 2016, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had also ordered to launch the project.

ALSO READ Punjab Police Officer Sexually Assaults Girl Who Came to Register FIR

Under the project, as many as 10,000 closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) will be installed across the financial hub of the country. However, despite various announcements and promises, the Karachi Safe City project is yet to be launched.

During the media talk, the caretaker minister also announced to recruit 6,000 policemen for enhanced security in the province. He also spoke about the issue of land grabbing, stating that the government is “focusing to curb land grabbing and clear instructions are given to the DIGs and SSPs to take strict action.”