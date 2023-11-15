Punjab Police Officer Sexually Assaults Girl Who Came to Register FIR

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police has been accused of sexually assaulting a complainant girl for more than two weeks.

According to the details, the victim visited the police station to register a complaint against her neighbor. Instead of taking action upon her complaint, the ASI allegedly took her to a room, where he sexually abused her.

The victim claimed that she was subjected to sexual assault by the ASI and his friends at the residential quarters for 17 days until she managed to escape.

Furthermore, she has also alleged that the colleagues of the ASI keep harassing her. However, police has claimed that it has already initiated action against the accused.

The police officials have also started conducting raids to arrest the ASI, who has been suspended upon the complaint of the girl.

In the last few months, this is the second incident where a police official raped a woman. Previously, two policemen sexually abused a nurse in Faislabad, who were later apprehended.

In Punjab, violence against women has significantly increased during the last four years. According to a report by War Against Rape (WAR), 21,900 women in Punjab experienced sexual assault, averaging 12 incidents per day or one assault approximately every two hours.