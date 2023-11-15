Chief Justice Bans the Use of ‘Sahib’ for Government Officials

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has strictly ordered against using the word “sahib” with government officials’ titles in the future.

The order was passed during a hearing of the case pertaining to the bail application of a suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old child in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

ALSO READ It is Now Mandatory for Lawyers to Wear Gowns in Court

The additional advocate general of KPK also appeared before the apex court. CJP Isa wasn’t happy with the investigation carried out by the provincial police.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor was reprimanded by the CJP for calling a deputy superintendent of police “sir”.

Justice Isa remarked that the use of ‘sir’ had a negative impact on everyone’s mindset, adding that the official in question was just a DSP and an incompetent one.

ALSO READ LHC Orders Closure of All Schools, Colleges and Universities On Saturdays

The CJP ordered against using the term “sir” alongside officers’ positions in the order sheet. He said that the use of the word made public officials and employees exempt from accountability.

Later, the suspect was granted bail by the top court and police once again faced the court’s disapproval for their deficient investigation. Furthermore, KP’s additional advocate general was criticized by the court for collecting information from the investigating officer in the court.