Lahore to Get Artificial Rain Amid Unbearable Smog

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 17, 2023 | 3:24 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Amidst the deteriorating smog conditions in Lahore, the interim government of Punjab is contemplating the implementation of artificial rainfall in an effort to alleviate the situation.

As reports indicate, Lahore is once again shrouded in smog, causing a surge in air pollution levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the city has reached unbearable levels, making it one of the most polluted cities in the world.

ALSO READ

The Meteorological Department has forecasted no possibility of natural rainfall in Lahore within the next 24 hours. The escalating smog has resulted in challenges for residents, prompting medical experts to advise precautionary measures for those venturing outside.

In response to the crisis, on Wednesday, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, declared the closure of schools and offices across the province on November 18 (Saturday) as part of intensified efforts to combat smog.

ALSO READ

Lahore is consistently ranking among the top three most polluted cities due to widespread smog.

The decision to close educational and administrative institutions followed a meeting chaired by CM Mohsin Naqvi with the provincial Cabinet Committee on smog.

ProPK Staff

lens

Meet the Miss Universe 2023 Contestants from Muslim Nations Including Pakistan
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA’s Major Operation Against Illegal Construction in Housing Schemes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>