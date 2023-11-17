Lahore to Get Artificial Rain Amid Unbearable Smog

Amidst the deteriorating smog conditions in Lahore, the interim government of Punjab is contemplating the implementation of artificial rainfall in an effort to alleviate the situation.

As reports indicate, Lahore is once again shrouded in smog, causing a surge in air pollution levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the city has reached unbearable levels, making it one of the most polluted cities in the world.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Issues Notification to Close All Schools, Colleges and Universities on November 18

The Meteorological Department has forecasted no possibility of natural rainfall in Lahore within the next 24 hours. The escalating smog has resulted in challenges for residents, prompting medical experts to advise precautionary measures for those venturing outside.

In response to the crisis, on Wednesday, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, declared the closure of schools and offices across the province on November 18 (Saturday) as part of intensified efforts to combat smog.

ALSO READ Yamaha Launches YBR125 2024 With New Metallic Color Option [Images]

Lahore is consistently ranking among the top three most polluted cities due to widespread smog.

The decision to close educational and administrative institutions followed a meeting chaired by CM Mohsin Naqvi with the provincial Cabinet Committee on smog.