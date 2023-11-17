Punjab Govt Issues Notification to Close All Schools, Colleges and Universities on November 18

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 17, 2023 | 2:59 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The caretaker Punjab government has notified the closure of all public and private educational institutes – schools, colleges, and universities – in the 10 districts of the province on November 18 due to the concerning level of smog.

In a notification, the provincial government stated that shops, gyms, and cinemas would also remain closed until 3PM on Saturday. Following are the 10 districts where educational institutes will remain closed:

  • Lahore
  • Gujranwala
  • Nankana Sahib
  • Sheikhupura
  • Kasur
  • Gujrat
  • Sialkot
  • Narowal
  • Hafizabad
  • Mandi Bahuddin
ALSO READ

The notification has also ordered “restricted movement” in these 10 districts having highest air quality index (AQI). Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered all the offices to adopt work from home policy twice a week.

Additionally, the court has continuously urged the provincial authorities to promote cycling to combat smog. Previously, the provincial government had also announced four holidays.

ALSO READ

Moreover, Minister of Planning and Development, Forrest Wildlife and Fisheries & Environmental Protection Bilal Afzal had blamed transport for the smog. He said that transport contributed 45% to the smog.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Angry Saboor Aly Blasts ‘Mannat Muraad’ Makers for Copying Her Intimate Memories
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA’s Major Operation Against Illegal Construction in Housing Schemes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>