Punjab Govt Issues Notification to Close All Schools, Colleges and Universities on November 18

The caretaker Punjab government has notified the closure of all public and private educational institutes – schools, colleges, and universities – in the 10 districts of the province on November 18 due to the concerning level of smog.

In a notification, the provincial government stated that shops, gyms, and cinemas would also remain closed until 3PM on Saturday. Following are the 10 districts where educational institutes will remain closed:

Lahore

Gujranwala

Nankana Sahib

Sheikhupura

Kasur

Gujrat

Sialkot

Narowal

Hafizabad

Mandi Bahuddin

The notification has also ordered “restricted movement” in these 10 districts having highest air quality index (AQI). Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered all the offices to adopt work from home policy twice a week.

Additionally, the court has continuously urged the provincial authorities to promote cycling to combat smog. Previously, the provincial government had also announced four holidays.

Moreover, Minister of Planning and Development, Forrest Wildlife and Fisheries & Environmental Protection Bilal Afzal had blamed transport for the smog. He said that transport contributed 45% to the smog.