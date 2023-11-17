Yamaha Launches YBR125 2024 in New Metallic Bluish Gray Color [Images]

Yamaha Motor Pakistan has officially launched the Yamaha YBR125 2024 in Metallic Bluish Gray, expanding its color options.
The new addition complements the existing Vivid Cocktail Red and Metallic Black variants, already featured on Yamaha’s website.
Technical Specifications
The bike boasts an array of technical specifications designed to elevate the riding experience.
Powered by a 4-stroke, air-cooled, SDHC engine with a displacement of 124 cm³, the bike promises a solid performance on the road. The engine’s 10.0:1 compression ratio and constant mesh 5-speed transmission ensure a smooth and efficient ride.
Here’s an overview of the technical specifications:
- Engine Type: 4-Stroke, Air Cooled, SDHC
- Displacement: 124 cm³
- Bore x Stroke: 54.0 mm x 54.0 mm
- Compression Ratio: 10.0:1
- Starter System: Electric Starter & Kickstarter
- Transmission: Constant Mesh 5-Speed
- Ignition System: 12V DC-CDI
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.0L
- Overall Length: 1975 mm
- Overall Width: 745 mm
- Overall Height: 1080 mm
- Seat Height: 775 mm
- Wheel Base: 1285 mm
- Ground Clearance: 145 mm
- Front Brake: Single Disc Brake
- Rear Brake: Drum Brake
- Rear/Front Wheel: Cast Wheel
- Headlight: 12V 35W x 35W Halogen Bulb with Smoked Shield
- Front Suspension: Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
- Rear Suspension: Swing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
- Tire Front: 2.75-18 42P
- Tire Rear: 90/90-18 51S
- Dry Weight: 114 kg
Special Features
Yamaha YBR125 2024 comes with a range of special features:
- New Sporty Graphic: A fresh design adds a touch of dynamism to the bike.
- Cast Wheels with Front Disc Brake: Ensuring both style and optimal braking performance.
- 5-speed Transmission with Engine Balancer: Smooth gear shifts and reduced vibrations.
- Halogen Headlight with Smoked Shield: Providing clear visibility with a touch of sophistication.
- Fuel Gauge, Gear Indicator, Trip Meter & More: Keeping riders informed on essential aspects.
- Electric Starter and Kickstarter: Convenience meets traditional charm.
- Sporty Seat: Designed for comfort and style.
- Adjustable Rear Suspension: Allowing riders to tailor their ride to personal preferences.
Pricing Details
For those eager to get their hands on the Yamaha YBR125 2024, the current price is set at Rs. 452,500, as listed on Yamaha’s official website.