LDA Demolishes Infrastructure of 6 Illegal Housing Societies in Lahore

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 17, 2023 | 4:01 pm
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) took decisive action by dismantling the infrastructure of six unauthorized private housing schemes situated on Multan Road in Lahore earlier today.

In the course of the operation, the LDA team systematically razed the roads and other components of the Manga Valley Housing Scheme and Ahmed Farms Maraka.

Near Samada village, the team executed the demolition of the sewerage system, roads, and office belonging to the LSD Housing Scheme.

The entrance gate, boundary wall, and office of the Springs Garden Scheme faced dismantling during the operation.

Maraka Homes had its office, roads, and other infrastructure taken down by the LDA team.

Additionally, the marketing office of the Maraka Housing Scheme was not spared and was also brought down.

Supervised by LDA Additional Director General Khalid Goraya, the operation was conducted by the Private Housing Schemes Wing in collaboration with the police and heavy machinery.

According to LDA officials, multiple notices had been served to the housing schemes in advance of the operation.

In response to the unlawful housing schemes, LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has instructed the continuation of relentless operations against illegal housing schemes, encroachments, and violations of bylaws.

>