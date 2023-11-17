Punjab Starts Crackdown Against Underage Drivers

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued a directive to crack down on underage drivers throughout the province in response to a recent tragedy in Lahore.

Last week, a fatal road crash in Lahore claimed the lives of six family members, caused by an underage driver.

Naqvi has emphasized the need for stringent measures against underage drivers, with an emphasis on impartial enforcement.

To ensure accountability, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), and all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) have been instructed to provide daily reports on actions taken against underage drivers.

Recognizing the inherent dangers posed by underage drivers to both themselves and others on the road, Naqvi has also appealed to parents to refrain from allowing their underage children to operate vehicles or motorcycles.

The tragic incident in Lahore occurred in the Defence Phase 7 area, where a family, returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road, faced a devastating collision near a roundabout.

The vehicle, driven by a teenage boy who reportedly lost control due to reckless driving, collided with the family’s car on the left side. Witnesses noted that such irresponsible driving was a common occurrence among affluent children in the area.

The impact of the collision was severe, causing the victims’ vehicle to overturn and sustain extensive damage. In light of this unfortunate incident, Naqvi’s directive seeks to address the broader issue of underage driving and prevent similar tragedies in the future.