Malaysian Airline Starts Direct Flights to Another Pakistani City

Today, Batik Air, a Malaysian airline, inaugurated direct flights connecting Karachi and Kuala Lumpur, expanding its services beyond the previously successful daily flights to Lahore.

The maiden flight on the new route is scheduled to arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi at 7:30 pm.

The airline plans to operate this route with three weekly flights, aiming to enhance connectivity between the two cities and bolster relationships between Malaysia and Pakistan.

The introduction of these direct flights is expected to open up new avenues for both business and leisure travel.

This move by Batik Air follows a trend in increased international flight operations to Pakistan, as evidenced by Azerbaijan’s national airline, AZAL, which recently initiated direct flights to the country.