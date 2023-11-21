Woman from Gilgit-Baltistan Named Among BBC’s 100 Inspiring and Influential Women 2023

In a remarkable achievement that highlights the resilience and determination of women from all walks of life, a shepherdess from Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region, Afroze-Numa, has been named among the BBC’s 100 inspiring and influential women for 2023.

Afroze-Numa, one of the last Wakhi shepherdesses, has been tending to goats, yaks, and sheep for nearly three decades, continuing a centuries-old tradition in the Shimshal valley. Her dedication to this age-old practice has not only brought prosperity to her village but also enabled the education of children in her community.

The BBC’s list for 2023 includes a diverse group of women from various fields, including former US First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Ballon d’Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmatí, AI expert Timnit Gebru, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Hollywood star America Ferrera, and beauty mogul Huda Kattan.

These women have been recognized for their contributions in areas ranging from climate change activism to cultural representation, technological innovation, and beyond.

Other Prominent Women on BBC’s 2023 List:

Michelle Obama (USA) – Attorney and Former US First Lady

Amal Clooney (Lebanon/UK) – Human Rights Lawyer

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) – Footballer

Timnit Gebru (Ethiopia/USA) – AI Expert

Gloria Steinem (USA) – Feminist Icon

America Ferrera (USA) – Hollywood Star

Huda Kattan (USA) – Beauty Business Founder

Sophia Kianni (USA) – Student and Social Entrepreneur

Arati Kumar-Rao (India) – Photographer and Environmentalist

Louise Mabulo (Philippines) – Farmer and Entrepreneur

Afroze-Numa’s inclusion in this esteemed list not only celebrates her individual achievements but also shines a light on the unique challenges and triumphs of women in less-represented regions of the world. Her story is a testament to the enduring spirit of women who, despite facing numerous obstacles, continue to inspire and influence communities and the world at large.