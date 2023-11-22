Caretaker CM Initiates the Construction of Gujranwala University

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, recently initiated the construction of Gujranwala University. During his visit to the construction site, CM Naqvi, accompanied by members of the Punjab Cabinet, emphasized the importance of completing the project swiftly. He personally tasked Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir with overseeing the project.

The university, which is expected to span over 961 Kanals, will require an estimated budget exceeding 5 billion 61 crore 13 lakh.

The initiative is seen as a crucial step in making higher education more accessible to the residents of Gujranwala. CM Naqvi expressed his hope that the university would begin classes within a year.

In addition to laying the foundation for the university, CM Naqvi’s visit included several other significant activities. He stopped by Quaid-e-Azam Public School in Gujranwala and was accompanied by various provincial council members, the chief secretary, and the IG of Punjab. His agenda also included inaugurating a Children’s Hospital and a Burn Unit, as well as inspecting various ongoing projects like the Central Jail, Civil Hospital, and Saddar Police Station. A provincial council meeting was also scheduled at the commissioner’s office.

Furthermore, CM Naqvi addressed the media after inaugurating the Burn Unit at the Medical College. He also responded to a recent incident in Rawalpindi involving the assault of a 12-year-old special needs child, demanding swift justice and immediate action against the perpetrator. He requested a detailed report from the RPO of Rawalpindi on the matter. Reporter Zahid Iqbal provided the details of these events.