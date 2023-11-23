SHC Orders to Block CNICs of Sindh Building Control Authority Officials

The Sindh High Court (SHC) recently issued a directive to suspend the Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of officials from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

This decision was made in response to delays in the city’s anti-encroachment efforts. Justice Nadeem Akhtar of the SHC, while addressing a petition concerning commercial activities on residential land in Karachi’s Gulzar Hijri area, noted the involvement of SBCA officials in unlawful construction activities within the city. He pointed out that despite repeated instructions for action, the SBCA had been procrastinating.

During the court proceedings, a request from private school owners to unseal their institutions, which were set up in residential buildings, was denied. The judge emphasized the need for foresight in such matters.

Consequently, the SHC has ordered the suspension of CNICs of SBCA directors and deputy directors until further notice, citing their negligence in the anti-encroachment drive.

In a related development, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh apprehended a significant extortionist, Zia alias Kala, linked to the SBCA, in Karachi. Zia was arrested following an operation by the SIU and faces charges of extortion filed at the Preedy police station.