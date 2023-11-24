Education Ministry Working to Promote Reading Culture in Pakistan

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training endeavors to promote Reading Culture in Pakistan. This was said by Hameed Khan Niazi, Deputy Secretary (Admin).

Niazi further stated that the Federal Ministry for Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) is all set to hold three days National Level Conference on reading and literacy, titled

“Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Learners,” along with Book and Foundational Learning Festival.

ALSO READ FBR Tax Offices to Remain Open Tomorrow

These events are set to take place in Islamabad on the 25th, 26th, and 27th of November.

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has aimed for the three days events would be full of learning and knowledge for the book lovers.

Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry expected that the events would not only foster a reading culture and enhancing foundational literacy skills but also provide an opportunity to engage with renowned educationists in enlightening discussions.

Niazi who also leads Directorate General Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) termed the events a unique opportunity where renowned educationists will lead insightful discussions on key challenges and advancements in the field of literacy and foundational learning.

ALSO READ Haseebullah Keen to Give a Head-Turning Performance in National T20

He further expressed that leading education providers will deliver short ‘Lightning Talks,’ addressing innovative solutions to specific areas of foundational learning.

A platform showcasing new book releases, stalls focusing on Reading Challenges and Solutions in Foundational Learning, interactive theatre, captivating storytelling sessions, and much more are being planned.

Two BECS students who got admission in medical colleges will receive distinction award, besides 50 BECS teachers along with all officers will participate in the festival to watch, observe and learning from the different programs of the festival.