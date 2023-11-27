Karachi’s First-Ever Zipline is Now Open for Public

On Sunday, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the city’s inaugural zipline at Safari Park, personally experiencing the exhilarating ride alongside Deputy Mayor Salman Murad.

Addressing the media during the event, Mayor Karachi expressed his belief that the zipline would serve as a unique attraction for the residents of Karachi.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Announces Best Days and Times for Umrah

CONGRATULATIONS KARACHI ! Mayor Karachi @murtazawahab1 inaugurated the zipline facility, become first to fly at Safari Park Karachi . Accompanied by Deputy Mayor @SalmanAMurad , Town Chairman @RashidKhaskhele , convener Asif Khan and others #KarachiWorks pic.twitter.com/56CcYONEXO — Fayaz Chachar (@ChacharFayaz) November 26, 2023

Despite acknowledging financial constraints causing delays in various projects, he shared his vision of creating additional recreational spots within the city.

Deputy Mayor Karachi, speaking on the occasion, highlighted ongoing development initiatives across all seven districts of Karachi. He also announced plans to introduce horse riding at Dino Safari Park in the near future.

ALSO READ Banks Start Receiving Applications for Hajj 2024

The zip line project was mentioned earlier this year in August when Mayor Karachi inaugurated the newly-developed dinosaur park in Safari Park. He stated that the zip line project would soon be operational in the park.

It is noteworthy that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had announced last year its intention to launch a zipline at Bagh Ibne Qasim near Clifton’s coastline. The announcement was made by the then City Administrator, Murtaza Wahab, who now serves as the Mayor of Karachi. However, the zipline is yet to be installed at Bagh Ibne Qasim.