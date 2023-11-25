Mitchell Marsh Faces Legal Action in India for ‘Controversial’ Picture

Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh faced criticism from India after a photo of him resting his legs on the World Cup trophy went viral on social media.

According to the reports, a formal police complaint, known as an FIR (First Information Report), has been lodged against Australian cricket player Mitchell Marsh in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah’s Next PSL Team Almost Finalized

An FIR was lodged against Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh in Aligarh, UP because he dropped his feet on WC trophy.😂 The complaint was filed by activist Pandit Keshav, alleging that Marsh has offended the sentiments of Indian cricket team fans. A BJP leader urinated on the… pic.twitter.com/liNty2wcSu — Amock (@Politics_2022_) November 24, 2023

The complaint was filed by RTI activist Pandit Keshav, who argues that a photo of Marsh has caused offense to many Indian cricket fans, particularly in light of India’s loss in the recent World Cup final.

Pandit Keshav sent a copy to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, urging for a possible ban on Mitchell Marsh from playing cricket in India, and submitted it to the FIR.

Expressing his discontent, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami mentioned that the gesture saddened him. He emphasized that the trophy, coveted by teams worldwide and sought after for that victorious lift over the head, failed to bring him joy when someone placed a foot on it.

Australia’s cricket prowess shone through as they defeated India by six wickets in the World Cup final, clinching the title at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, 2023.

India’s attention turned towards Mitchell Marsh following a viral photo on social media where he was seen resting his legs on the World Cup trophy.

ALSO READ Imad Wasim Announces Sudden Retirement From International Career

Firing an FIR against Marsh might be seen as an attempt to garner attention, given that India has no ownership rights over the World Cup trophy.